Left Menu

Call for Diplomacy: EU's Stance on Israel-Lebanon Conflict

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas urges Israel to halt operations in Lebanon, advocating for diplomacy to prevent regional chaos. She warns against Hezbollah's support for Iran, recognizing Israel's self-defense rights. Kallas condemns Israel's aggressive retaliation, urging respect for Lebanon's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 09-03-2026 21:51 IST | Created: 09-03-2026 21:51 IST
Call for Diplomacy: EU's Stance on Israel-Lebanon Conflict
Kaja Kallas
  • Country:
  • Belgium

European Union's foreign policy chief, Kaja Kallas, called on Israel to stop its military operations in Lebanon on Monday, promoting diplomacy to avert escalating regional chaos.

Kallas highlighted that Hezbollah's attack on Israel, in support of Iran, poses a significant threat to regional stability and acknowledged Israel's right to self-defense as per international law.

However, she criticized Israel's forceful retaliation, which she claims is causing significant displacement and destabilizing an already fragile situation, urging for respect of Lebanon's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Anthropic Legal Battle: AI Lab Sues Pentagon Over Blacklist Threat

Anthropic Legal Battle: AI Lab Sues Pentagon Over Blacklist Threat

 Global
2
Iran Boosts Missile Launch Capability

Iran Boosts Missile Launch Capability

 United Arab Emirates
3
Escalating Lebanon Conflict Sparks Mass Exodus amidst Rising Tensions

Escalating Lebanon Conflict Sparks Mass Exodus amidst Rising Tensions

 Global
4
Qatar's Energy Standstill Amidst Regional Turmoil

Qatar's Energy Standstill Amidst Regional Turmoil

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Responsible AI in Africa: Ethical risks and governance gaps

How AI-powered digital twins could change the future of medicine

Circular bioeconomy and sustainable farming could transform global agriculture

Generative AI adoption may cut corporate energy use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026