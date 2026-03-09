Call for Diplomacy: EU's Stance on Israel-Lebanon Conflict

European Union's foreign policy chief, Kaja Kallas, called on Israel to stop its military operations in Lebanon on Monday, promoting diplomacy to avert escalating regional chaos.

Kallas highlighted that Hezbollah's attack on Israel, in support of Iran, poses a significant threat to regional stability and acknowledged Israel's right to self-defense as per international law.

However, she criticized Israel's forceful retaliation, which she claims is causing significant displacement and destabilizing an already fragile situation, urging for respect of Lebanon's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)