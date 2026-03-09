Call for Diplomacy: EU's Stance on Israel-Lebanon Conflict
EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas urges Israel to halt operations in Lebanon, advocating for diplomacy to prevent regional chaos. She warns against Hezbollah's support for Iran, recognizing Israel's self-defense rights. Kallas condemns Israel's aggressive retaliation, urging respect for Lebanon's sovereignty and territorial integrity.
European Union's foreign policy chief, Kaja Kallas, called on Israel to stop its military operations in Lebanon on Monday, promoting diplomacy to avert escalating regional chaos.
Kallas highlighted that Hezbollah's attack on Israel, in support of Iran, poses a significant threat to regional stability and acknowledged Israel's right to self-defense as per international law.
However, she criticized Israel's forceful retaliation, which she claims is causing significant displacement and destabilizing an already fragile situation, urging for respect of Lebanon's sovereignty and territorial integrity.
