India's Skill Diplomacy: Bridging Employment Gaps Globally

Union Minister Jayant Chaudhary announced India's efforts to improve youth employment potential globally through structured skill diplomacy. Collaborations with Japan and Israel aim to deploy skilled workers, while also enhancing women's participation in STEM fields. The initiative addresses global caregiver shortages and enhances cultural readiness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-03-2026 19:59 IST | Created: 09-03-2026 19:59 IST
Union Minister Jayant Chaudhary highlighted India's strategic move to enhance its global workforce presence through 'skill diplomacy,' aiming to boost youth employment opportunities worldwide.

A webinar on Skilling in the Care Ecosystem detailed collaborations with Japan and Israel, set to facilitate the deployment of 50,000 skilled workers each to these countries.

The initiative also prioritizes women's participation in STEM fields and addresses global caregiver shortages, ensuring India's workforce is culturally and communicatively prepared for international roles.

