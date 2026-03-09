Trump Weighs Troop Deployment Amidst Rising Tensions with Iran
President Donald Trump stated that no decision has been made regarding the deployment of U.S. troops to Iran to secure highly enriched uranium. The U.S. and Israel have recently engaged in military conflict with Iran over its nuclear program. Iran insists its uranium enrichment is for civilian use.
In a recent announcement, President Donald Trump emphasized that the U.S. is far from making a decision about deploying troops to Iran for securing highly enriched uranium. This follows escalating tensions over Iran's nuclear program.
According to Trump, the possibility of involving special forces to safeguard nuclear material remains uncertain. Discussions between the U.S. and Israel have intensified amidst military actions initiated by both countries against Iran, with Iran retaliating across the Middle East.
Meanwhile, Iran maintains that its uranium enrichment is solely for civilian energy purposes, contradicting claims that it seeks to develop a nuclear arsenal. The situation remains volatile as all parties continue to navigate their strategic priorities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
