Maharashtra Assembly Boosts Local Decision-Making with Stamp Act Amendment

The Maharashtra assembly approved a bill amending the Stamp Act to hasten the disposal of stamp duty-related cases. It decentralizes decision-making by expanding financial powers of district officials, aimed at reducing case backlog and improving efficiency in the revenue department.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 09-03-2026 22:16 IST | Created: 09-03-2026 22:16 IST
The Maharashtra assembly has passed a significant amendment to the Stamp Act, aimed at streamlining administrative processes and expediting the resolution of stamp duty-related cases. This legislative move is expected to enhance the efficiency of the state's revenue department.

During the assembly session, Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule highlighted the amendment's decentralized approach, which increases the financial decision-making powers of district-level officials. This enables more cases to be resolved locally, reducing the need for escalation to higher authorities.

The updated law raises financial limits significantly, with district collectors now authorized to handle cases up to Rs 20 lakh, and other regional officials empowered to manage higher amounts, including up to Rs 1 crore in Mumbai. This structural change aims to alleviate workload at the Inspector General of Registration and serve citizens more effectively by minimizing delays.

(With inputs from agencies.)

