CBC Workshop in Vadodara Focuses on Sustainable Financing for Training Institutes

The Capacity Building Commission (CBC), Government of India, organised a Regional Consultative Workshop on Sustainable Financing, Governance and Resource Mobilisation for Civil Services Training Institutions (CSTIs) of the Western Region in Vadodara, Gujarat. The event was hosted at Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya and brought together 26 participants from training institutions across western states to discuss reforms aimed at strengthening institutional governance and financial sustainability.

Strengthening Training Institutions for Viksit Bharat

Addressing the workshop, CBC Chairperson S. Radha Chauhan emphasised the need to make civil services training institutions future-ready through institutional strengthening and improved governance frameworks.

She highlighted the Commission’s role in facilitating a robust training ecosystem for government officials, aligned with the national vision of Viksit Bharat@2047.

MoU Signed to Boost Capacity-Building Collaboration

A key highlight of the workshop was the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Capacity Building Commission and Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya.

The agreement, signed in the presence of CBC Chairperson S. Radha Chauhan and Vice Chancellor Prof. (Dr.) Manoj Choudhary, formalises collaboration on capacity-building initiatives and institutional development.

Policy Framework for Sustainable Financing

The programme began with a welcome address by Chandralekha Mukherjee, Principal Advisor at CBC, followed by remarks from Prof. Manoj Choudhary, who outlined the university’s role in the evolving capacity-building landscape.

The anchor session, led by Atul Sinha, Director General of the National Communications Academy–Technology and Chair of the taskforce, introduced the draft policy framework on:

Sustainable financing models

Governance reforms for training institutes

Strategic resource mobilisation mechanisms

The session aimed to align participants on the policy direction and structural framework ahead of detailed discussions.

Breakout Sessions on Finance and Governance Reforms

Participants then took part in structured breakout consultations across two thematic groups.

Group A – Sustainable Financing

This group explored financial reforms including:

Budgeting models for training institutions

Revenue retention and re-appropriation mechanisms

Carry-forward provisions for funds

Opportunities for generating institutional revenue

Group B – Governance and Resource Mobilisation

This group discussed measures such as:

Delegation of administrative powers

Strengthening governing body structures

Enhancing academic and administrative autonomy

Infrastructure utilisation policies

Digital scaling and partnerships

Possibilities for Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funding aggregation

The sessions were facilitated by taskforce members including Prof. Kaushik Das (Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya), Chaitanya K.S. (Deputy Director, National Water Academy), and Prof. Rinku Pegu (Indian Institute of Mass Communication).

Participants identified reforms that could be implemented within the existing framework, those requiring national policy intervention, and others that could be pursued over the long term.

Inputs to Shape National Policy Framework

The workshop concluded with remarks from Atul Sinha, who outlined the next steps for the task force, followed by synthesis remarks from Chandralekha Mukherjee on the importance of the discussions.

In his closing address, Prof. Manoj Choudhary highlighted the way forward for translating these recommendations into national-level policy frameworks for capacity building.

The CBC said the insights from the Western Region consultation will contribute to consolidated national recommendations, aimed at strengthening sustainable financing mechanisms, governance structures, and resource mobilisation capacity across India’s civil services training ecosystem.