150 Tribal SHG Women Visit Rashtrapati Bhavan’s Amrit Udyan

In a step aimed at promoting social inclusion and women-led development, the Ministry of Rural Development organised a special visit for women members of Self Help Groups (SHGs) from Tribal communities and Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs) to Amrit Udyan at Rashtrapati Bhavan on 10 March 2026 under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana – National Rural Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NRLM).

More than 150 SHG “Didis” from remote regions across several States and Union Territories participated in the visit, representing diverse tribal and PVTG communities from across the country.

Celebrating Women-Led Grassroots Institutions

The initiative highlighted the role of women’s collectives under DAY-NRLM in strengthening grassroots democracy, financial inclusion and community leadership.

Bringing together participants from different geographies, cultures and languages, the programme showcased the spirit of “unity in diversity” and the growing strength of community-based women’s institutions in rural India.

Special Invitation from the President’s Office

The visit was organised following an invitation from the Office of the President of India, which opened Amrit Udyan to special category visitors from 3 February to 31 March 2026.

Notably, 10 March was dedicated to Women and Tribal Women Self Help Groups, recognising the vital contributions of women’s collectives in community development and rural livelihoods.

First Visit to the National Capital

For many participants, the trip marked their first visit to New Delhi and to Rashtrapati Bhavan, making the experience especially memorable.

Walking through the colourful landscapes of Amrit Udyan, the women celebrated the diversity and aspirations of India’s rural communities.

During the visit, the SHG members also stopped at India Gate, where they experienced the cultural and historical significance of one of the country’s most iconic national memorials.

Building Solidarity Among SHG Women

The gathering also created a platform for interaction and knowledge sharing among SHG members from different regions.

Participants exchanged experiences about:

Livelihood initiatives

Community development work

Institutional strengthening under SHGs

Social initiatives in tribal regions

The discussions reflected how grassroots collectives can unite women from diverse backgrounds to pursue shared goals of empowerment and development.

Promoting Inclusion and National Integration

The Ministry of Rural Development said the initiative demonstrates its continued commitment to social inclusion, women’s empowerment and recognition of the cultural richness of Tribal communities.

By bringing SHG women to nationally significant spaces such as Rashtrapati Bhavan, the programme also aims to strengthen a sense of dignity, belonging and national integration among rural communities.

The Ministry thanked the President’s Secretariat, State Rural Livelihoods Missions (SRLMs), State Coordinators and Liaison Officers for ensuring the smooth conduct of the visit.