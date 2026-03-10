Scrap Business Gone Wrong: Delhi Man Found Murdered Over Monetary Dispute

A shocking murder case unfolded as a scrap tools dealer from Delhi, Arib, 31, was discovered dead in Faridabad. Police reports indicate a monetary disagreement as the root cause.

Arib left Delhi for business with Rs 2.5 lakh, soon vanishing. Investigators traced his last contacts to individuals in Faridabad and Aligarh, leading to three arrests.

After intense collaboration between Delhi and Haryana police, Arib's body was retrieved, marking a tragic end to his disappearance, now under Faridabad Police jurisdiction.

(With inputs from agencies.)