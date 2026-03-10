Left Menu

Scrap Business Gone Wrong: Delhi Man Found Murdered Over Monetary Dispute

A scrap tools dealer from Delhi was found murdered in Faridabad after a monetary dispute involving Rs 2.5 lakh. Three men have been apprehended in connection with the crime. The investigation revealed the victim was last in contact with suspects linked to his disappearance and subsequent murder.

  • Country:
  • India

A shocking murder case unfolded as a scrap tools dealer from Delhi, Arib, 31, was discovered dead in Faridabad. Police reports indicate a monetary disagreement as the root cause.

Arib left Delhi for business with Rs 2.5 lakh, soon vanishing. Investigators traced his last contacts to individuals in Faridabad and Aligarh, leading to three arrests.

After intense collaboration between Delhi and Haryana police, Arib's body was retrieved, marking a tragic end to his disappearance, now under Faridabad Police jurisdiction.

