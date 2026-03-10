Monetary Dispute Turns Deadly: Scissors Attack in New Seemapuri

A 28-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing two individuals with scissors in Northeast Delhi, resulting in one death and severe injuries to another. The incident occurred during a monetary dispute in the Seemapuri area, police reported on Tuesday.

The altercation involved the accused, Javed, also known as Gunda, and two local residents, Rakibul and Aamir. Police revealed that Javed attacked the duo, resulting in critical injuries to both. Aamir succumbed to his injuries during treatment, prompting the police to add murder charges to the FIR.

Investigators relied on CCTV footage to track Javed, who was seen fleeing the crime scene. He was captured entering a slum cluster in New Seemapuri. Using local intelligence and surveillance, authorities apprehended him within hours. Items recovered included the scissors used in the attack and the clothing Javed wore during the incident.

