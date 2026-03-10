Left Menu

Proactive Measures in Andhra Pradesh Amid Gulf Tensions

Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu urged officials to prepare for possible impacts of US-Israel and Iran conflict on state sectors. He emphasized ensuring LPG, poultry, and horticulture stability. Coordination with external affairs was stressed for Non-Resident Telugu safety. Naidu also reviewed power, education, and infrastructure projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 10-03-2026 22:28 IST | Created: 10-03-2026 22:28 IST
Proactive Measures in Andhra Pradesh Amid Gulf Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In response to the ongoing US-Israel and Iran conflict, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has taken proactive steps to shield the state from potential impacts, directing officials to ensure minimal disruption to crucial sectors like LPG, poultry, and horticulture.

Naidu underscored the importance of preparedness and directed collaboration with the Ministry of External Affairs to safeguard the welfare of Non-Resident Telugu citizens in Gulf countries. He also highlighted the necessity of continuous monitoring through the Real Time Governance System (RTGS) to stay ahead of any arising crisis.

In addition to addressing external threats, the Chief Minister reviewed several internal governance issues, including power supply management, educational facilities maintenance, and sand distribution. Naidu pushed for the rapid development of the planned drone city at Orvakal and stressed the need for an energy audit to address increasing power demands swiftly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Wall Street's Resilience: Rebound Amid Middle East Tensions

Wall Street's Resilience: Rebound Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global
2
Tensions Rise Over Strait of Hormuz Oil Shipments

Tensions Rise Over Strait of Hormuz Oil Shipments

 Global
3
Operation Epic Fury: Unveiling the Human Costs of Conflict

Operation Epic Fury: Unveiling the Human Costs of Conflict

 Global
4
Showdown in Georgia: Trump's Influence Tested in Key Congressional Race

Showdown in Georgia: Trump's Influence Tested in Key Congressional Race

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Risk-based assurance could transform AI regulation and oversight

Do conscious machines have moral status? Challenging idea of sentient AI

Smart railways: AI and digital twins may detect infrastructure failures before they happen

IoT and blockchain could transform real-time supply chain visibility

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026