Proactive Measures in Andhra Pradesh Amid Gulf Tensions

In response to the ongoing US-Israel and Iran conflict, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has taken proactive steps to shield the state from potential impacts, directing officials to ensure minimal disruption to crucial sectors like LPG, poultry, and horticulture.

Naidu underscored the importance of preparedness and directed collaboration with the Ministry of External Affairs to safeguard the welfare of Non-Resident Telugu citizens in Gulf countries. He also highlighted the necessity of continuous monitoring through the Real Time Governance System (RTGS) to stay ahead of any arising crisis.

In addition to addressing external threats, the Chief Minister reviewed several internal governance issues, including power supply management, educational facilities maintenance, and sand distribution. Naidu pushed for the rapid development of the planned drone city at Orvakal and stressed the need for an energy audit to address increasing power demands swiftly.

