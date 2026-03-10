Election Commission Seeks Accountability in 2021 West Bengal Post-Poll Violence
The Election Commission has requested a list of police officers from the West Bengal government who were on duty during the 2021 post-poll violence. The Commission held a meeting with state officials, seeking detailed reports and inquiring about any departmental inquiries conducted against the accused officers.
The Election Commission (EC) has intensified its efforts to ensure accountability in the aftermath of the 2021 West Bengal post-poll violence. On Tuesday, the Commission requested the West Bengal government to submit a comprehensive list of police officers, including those in senior positions, who were deployed during the unrest.
A full bench of the EC held discussions with the state's Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police, pressing for detailed information regarding officers' conduct during the violence. Queries were raised about whether any departmental actions had been pursued against officers accused of misconduct.
This demand for transparency comes as scrutiny continues over the management of law and order by police forces during the post-election turbulence. Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra emphasized the need for thorough reports on the incidents from the DGP during the meeting.
