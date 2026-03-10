Left Menu

Delhi's Educators Caught Between Electoral Duties and Census Tasks

The office of Delhi's CEO has requested the exemption of 7,500 school teachers from upcoming Census duties to focus on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR). The SIR preparatory work involves mapping electors for the 2025 electoral roll. Concurrently, Delhi gears up for Census 2027 responsibilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-03-2026 22:34 IST | Created: 10-03-2026 22:34 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi's Chief Electoral Officer has called for the exemption of approximately 7,500 school teachers from Census-related work duties, highlighting the need to prioritize their roles in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process, officials confirmed Monday.

The office detailed these requirements in a letter addressed to the divisional commissioner, noting that the Election Commission has earmarked April 2026 for the SIR commencement. This necessitates urgent electoral mapping from 2002 to the 2025 electoral roll, a critical exercise for the revision process.

Meanwhile, Delhi prepares for the Census 2027, with over 40,000 employees slated for training ahead of the houselisting phase beginning April 15. Amid these overlapping responsibilities, the CEO's request for teacher exemption underscores the pressure facing Delhi's civic operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

