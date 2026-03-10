Delhi's Educators Caught Between Electoral Duties and Census Tasks
The office of Delhi's CEO has requested the exemption of 7,500 school teachers from upcoming Census duties to focus on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR). The SIR preparatory work involves mapping electors for the 2025 electoral roll. Concurrently, Delhi gears up for Census 2027 responsibilities.
- Country:
- India
Delhi's Chief Electoral Officer has called for the exemption of approximately 7,500 school teachers from Census-related work duties, highlighting the need to prioritize their roles in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process, officials confirmed Monday.
The office detailed these requirements in a letter addressed to the divisional commissioner, noting that the Election Commission has earmarked April 2026 for the SIR commencement. This necessitates urgent electoral mapping from 2002 to the 2025 electoral roll, a critical exercise for the revision process.
Meanwhile, Delhi prepares for the Census 2027, with over 40,000 employees slated for training ahead of the houselisting phase beginning April 15. Amid these overlapping responsibilities, the CEO's request for teacher exemption underscores the pressure facing Delhi's civic operations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee lifts dharna against 'flaws' in SIR on fifth day.
West Bengal SIR: Technical disruptions in portal shall be looked into and ensured no such disruptions take place: SC.
SC says judicial officers have so far dealt with 10.16 lakh objections and claims of those left out in SIR process.
West Bengal SIR: SC says new log in IDs for judicial officers be created promptly to ensure smooth revision of electoral rolls.
West Bengal SIR: SC says decisions of judicial officers cannot be examined in appeals by any administrative officer.