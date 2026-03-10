Left Menu

Beirut Under Siege: Tensions Escalate as Israeli Forces Intensify Strikes

Israel's military launched air strikes on Beirut's southern suburbs, escalating the conflict with Hezbollah. The strikes resulted in thick smoke over the city, with residents ordered to evacuate. Lebanon's displacement numbers are expected to rise significantly, as resources dwindle amid the regional strife.

Updated: 10-03-2026 22:55 IST
Israel intensified air strikes on Beirut's southern suburbs on Tuesday, deepening tensions with Hezbollah as its troops advanced southwards. The air offensive is aimed at disarming the Iranian-backed group to end the ongoing war.

Thick smoke billowed over Beirut after strikes targeted southern districts. Residents were ordered to evacuate, exacerbating an already severe displacement crisis. An estimated 759,000 people have been displaced, with Lebanon's Minister of Social Affairs warning of higher figures than in 2024.

Amid dwindling resources, Lebanon appeals for global aid, while Israeli envoy to France, Joshua Zarka, stressed that disarmament of Hezbollah is crucial to ending hostilities. Hezbollah's reluctance to disarm entirely adds complexity to potential peace negotiations.

