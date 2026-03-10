Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Gears Up for Eventful March Amid Heightened Vigilance

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed heightened vigilance ahead of upcoming festivals and crucial events. Key tasks include ensuring smooth conduct of sub-inspector recruitment exams, festival celebrations, and managing traffic and security. Coordination and preparedness are emphasized to maintain order amidst a sensitive period.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 10-03-2026 23:05 IST | Created: 10-03-2026 23:05 IST
Yogi Adityanath
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reviewed law and order arrangements on Tuesday, highlighting the need for heightened vigilance ahead of upcoming festivals and the recruitment examinations for sub-inspectors. Officials have been directed to ensure efficient operations and secure environments during key events scheduled in March.

The statement issued by the state government indicates that the period is considered sensitive, with religious observances like Alvida Namaz, Chaitra Navratri, and Eid-ul-Fitr on the horizon, alongside recruitment exams on March 14 and 15. Adityanath emphasized that officials must execute their duties with full alertness to maintain peace and harmony.

Directives include deploying PRV-112 vehicles, monitoring social media, ensuring smooth traffic flow, and preparing for large gatherings, such as Ram Navami in Ayodhya. The Chief Minister also examined petrol and diesel supplies, assuring normalcy and warning against any hoarding or black marketing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

