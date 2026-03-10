Navy Officer Arrested for Alleged ISI Espionage

The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has detained a young Navy officer accused of espionage for Pakistan's intelligence agency, Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), authorities disclosed on Tuesday. The arrest followed intelligence reports about his suspicious activities linked to the ISI.

Identified as Adarsh Kumar alias Lucky, the 24-year-old was serving as a lance naik with the Southern Naval Command in Kochi, Kerala. The ATS investigation showed Kumar had been in contact with a Pakistan-based ISI agent and transferred funds to his handler. Crucially, he allegedly shared photos of sensitive naval installations, including warships.

After gathering substantial evidence, including electronic and physical surveillance, Kumar was arrested on charges of anti-national activities. The police produced him in court, and he was remanded to judicial custody.