Left Menu

Navy Officer Arrested for Alleged ISI Espionage

The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) arrested Adarsh Kumar, a 24-year-old Navy official, for allegedly spying for Pakistan's ISI. Investigations revealed Kumar's contact with an ISI agent and sharing of sensitive naval information. He is charged with anti-national activities and is in judicial custody.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 10-03-2026 23:28 IST | Created: 10-03-2026 23:28 IST
Navy Officer Arrested for Alleged ISI Espionage
Adarsh Kumar
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has detained a young Navy officer accused of espionage for Pakistan's intelligence agency, Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), authorities disclosed on Tuesday. The arrest followed intelligence reports about his suspicious activities linked to the ISI.

Identified as Adarsh Kumar alias Lucky, the 24-year-old was serving as a lance naik with the Southern Naval Command in Kochi, Kerala. The ATS investigation showed Kumar had been in contact with a Pakistan-based ISI agent and transferred funds to his handler. Crucially, he allegedly shared photos of sensitive naval installations, including warships.

After gathering substantial evidence, including electronic and physical surveillance, Kumar was arrested on charges of anti-national activities. The police produced him in court, and he was remanded to judicial custody.

TRENDING

1
Showdown in Georgia: Trump's Influence Tested in Key Congressional Race

Showdown in Georgia: Trump's Influence Tested in Key Congressional Race

 Global
2
Israel's Massive Defense Budget: A Strategic Investment

Israel's Massive Defense Budget: A Strategic Investment

 Israel
3
Airlines Adjust Strategies Amid Rising Fuel Costs and Middle East Airspace Disruptions

Airlines Adjust Strategies Amid Rising Fuel Costs and Middle East Airspace D...

 Global
4
Ministry Monitors West Asia Air Travel Amid Rising Concerns

Ministry Monitors West Asia Air Travel Amid Rising Concerns

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Risk-based assurance could transform AI regulation and oversight

Do conscious machines have moral status? Challenging idea of sentient AI

Smart railways: AI and digital twins may detect infrastructure failures before they happen

IoT and blockchain could transform real-time supply chain visibility

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026