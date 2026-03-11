Chaos in Nuh: Attempt to Free Accused Ends in Violence

Twelve people have been accused of attacking a Meghalaya Police team in Nuh, Haryana, in a daring attempt to free ATM robbery suspect, Rahul Khan. The team was ambushed while returning Khan to Meghalaya on transit remand.

During the confrontation, the police fired warning shots after the crowd attempted to seize official weapons. A stray bullet injured a bystander, escalating tensions. An investigation has been launched and several suspects remain at large.

Nuh's authorities are closely monitoring social media to prevent the spread of misinformation, vowing strict legal actions against rumor-mongers.

