Chaos in Nuh: Attempt to Free Accused Ends in Violence

Twelve individuals have been charged with attacking a Meghalaya Police team in Nuh, Haryana, in a bid to free an ATM robbery accused, Rahul Khan. The altercation led to gunfire and a bystander being injured. Cases were filed based on the incident details, with investigations ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 11-03-2026 19:06 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 19:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Twelve people have been accused of attacking a Meghalaya Police team in Nuh, Haryana, in a daring attempt to free ATM robbery suspect, Rahul Khan. The team was ambushed while returning Khan to Meghalaya on transit remand.

During the confrontation, the police fired warning shots after the crowd attempted to seize official weapons. A stray bullet injured a bystander, escalating tensions. An investigation has been launched and several suspects remain at large.

Nuh's authorities are closely monitoring social media to prevent the spread of misinformation, vowing strict legal actions against rumor-mongers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

