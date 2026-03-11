Left Menu

Leon Black's Legal Tangle: The Bank of America Civil Suit

Leon Black, Apollo Global Management co-founder, may be deposed in a civil lawsuit against Bank of America, accused by women of facilitating their abuse by Jeffrey Epstein. The lawsuit alleges the bank ignored suspicious payments by Black to Epstein, with trial set for May 11.

Leon Black, the billionaire co-founder of Apollo Global Management, finds himself embroiled in a legal battle, as he may face deposition in a civil lawsuit against Bank of America. The lawsuit's plaintiffs allege that the financial institution facilitated their abuse by the late financier Jeffrey Epstein.

According to court documents, U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff has scheduled a hearing to discuss the deposition of Black. The plaintiffs claim that Bank of America ignored suspicious financial activities between Black and Epstein, allegations which the judge has deemed significant enough to allow the class action lawsuit to proceed.

Representatives for Black, who previously denied any knowledge of Epstein's criminal activities, declined to comment. Meanwhile, Bank of America maintains that the claims are largely unfounded. As the case unfolds, the trial is set to commence on May 11. This development follows multi-million-dollar settlements with other financial institutions linked to Epstein.

