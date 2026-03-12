12-Year-Old Girl Kidnapped Outside Delhi Society

In a concerning incident in Delhi's Rohini, a 12-year-old girl, daughter of a Border Security Force personnel, has reportedly been kidnapped. The incident occurred on Thursday when the girl, returning from school, went missing outside her housing society in Sector 28.

Family members immediately began searching the local area but were unable to locate her. Police have registered a case and initiated an investigation, examining all possible leads and reviewing CCTV footage from the vicinity.

A senior police officer emphasized that efforts are in full swing to find the minor, with multiple teams deployed for the search. The probe continues as authorities prioritize the child's safe return.

(With inputs from agencies.)