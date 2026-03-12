Left Menu

Karnataka Poised to Revise Ration Card Income Limits Amid Rising Costs

The Karnataka government is considering raising the family income limit for Priority Households ration cards from the current Rs 1.20 lakh to possibly Rs 3 lakh due to rising living expenses. This suggestion follows recommendations from the Karnataka Administrative Reforms Commission and feedback from the Legislative Assembly.

The Karnataka government has indicated a potential increase in the family income limit required to obtain a Priority Households (PHH) ration card, amid escalating living costs. Karnataka Health & Family Welfare Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao revealed this during a Legislative Assembly session.

The current annual income cap of Rs 1.20 lakh, set in 2017, was labeled insufficient by several lawmakers, including BJP MLA C N Ashwath Narayan. The Karnataka Administrative Reforms Commission has suggested raising the limit to Rs 3 lakh.

Rao, with experience in handling Food and Civil Supplies, acknowledges that the proposal aligns with the state's aim to aid more families amid increased cost of living, particularly in Bengaluru. However, some ineligible individuals have leveraged these benefits for additional entitlements rather than essential rations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

