Delhi Police Nabs Gogi Gang Shooters in Dramatic Narela Encounter

In a swift operation based on critical intelligence, the Delhi Police apprehended two notorious shooters affiliated with the Gogi gang on Thursday. The encounter unfolded in the Narela industrial area of outer north Delhi around 4 p.m., following the receipt of specific inputs about the presence of a wanted criminal.

The main accused, Akshay Panchal, also known as Taxi, along with his associate Mayank and a minor, arrived on a motorcycle. When the police team attempted to intercept them, Panchal and Mayank reportedly opened fire. In an act of self-defense, police engaged the shooters, resulting in Panchal receiving a bullet injury to his leg, confirmed Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outernorth) Hareshwar Swami.

Following the encounter, Panchal was subdued and transferred to a hospital for medical treatment. Both detainees are believed to be involved in various extortion and firing cases, with their criminal activities being further scrutinized. The police confiscated firearms, cartridges, and the motorcycle used during the operation, and stated that additional legal actions are in progress.

