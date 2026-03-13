Left Menu

RTO Agent Nabbed in Bribery Scandal Over Learner's Licence

An RTO agent in Thane was apprehended by the Anti-Corruption Bureau for allegedly demanding a bribe from a man seeking a learner's licence. The suspect, identified as Krishnakumar Mishra, was caught accepting Rs 4,300, having previously received Rs 700, while the official fee is only Rs 200.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 13-03-2026 16:24 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 16:24 IST
RTO Agent Nabbed in Bribery Scandal Over Learner's Licence
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A Regional Transport Office (RTO) agent in Thane has landed in the Anti-Corruption Bureau's (ACB) net for allegedly soliciting a bribe from an individual wanting to obtain a learner's licence for a two-wheeler. The arrest follows an undercover operation that caught the agent red-handed.

The accused, Krishnakumar Mishra, a resident of Bhiwandi, reportedly demanded Rs 5,000 from the applicant, who was aware that the official fee for the learner's licence was a mere Rs 200. Realizing the discrepancy, the applicant tipped off the ACB, leading to a sting operation.

Authorities nabbed Mishra on Thursday while he was accepting a bribe of Rs 4,300, adding to the Rs 700 he had previously received. The case has been registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act, and investigations are ongoing at Wagle Estate police station.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IFC Partners with OnePuhunan to Expand Microfinance and Jobs in Rural Philippines

IFC Partners with OnePuhunan to Expand Microfinance and Jobs in Rural Philip...

 Philippines
2
Unveiling Cosmic Mysteries: Superluminous Supernovas, Aggression in Bonobos, and Ancient Roman Medicine

Unveiling Cosmic Mysteries: Superluminous Supernovas, Aggression in Bonobos,...

 Global
3
PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; opens elevated corridor to jetty port in Assam.

PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; ope...

 India
4
Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intimate Partner Violence Influences HIV Prevention Behaviors in Male Couples

Energy shocks and strong demand drove eurozone inflation surge after pandemic

Climate change threatens health across Europe as regions step up action: WHO

Digital Gig Platforms Transform Work Across Asia-Pacific, Study Warns of Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026