RTO Agent Nabbed in Bribery Scandal Over Learner's Licence

A Regional Transport Office (RTO) agent in Thane has landed in the Anti-Corruption Bureau's (ACB) net for allegedly soliciting a bribe from an individual wanting to obtain a learner's licence for a two-wheeler. The arrest follows an undercover operation that caught the agent red-handed.

The accused, Krishnakumar Mishra, a resident of Bhiwandi, reportedly demanded Rs 5,000 from the applicant, who was aware that the official fee for the learner's licence was a mere Rs 200. Realizing the discrepancy, the applicant tipped off the ACB, leading to a sting operation.

Authorities nabbed Mishra on Thursday while he was accepting a bribe of Rs 4,300, adding to the Rs 700 he had previously received. The case has been registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act, and investigations are ongoing at Wagle Estate police station.

(With inputs from agencies.)