Left Menu

Tragic Drownings in Jharkhand: A Community Mourns

Two young brothers drowned in the Ganga in Jharkhand's Sahibganj district, while another boy's body was recovered from a well in Gumla. The brothers were on holiday from Mumbai and were last seen on CCTV. The Gumla boy went missing after attending a wedding. Investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 13-03-2026 16:49 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 16:49 IST
Tragic Drownings in Jharkhand: A Community Mourns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic turn of events, two young brothers drowned in the Ganga river located in Jharkhand's Sahibganj district. The incident occurred in Yogichak Sarakanda village under the Rajmahal police station limits. The young victims, aged eight and nine, were visiting from Mumbai for holidays and were last seen heading towards the river on CCTV footage.

Local authorities acted swiftly, launching an extensive search operation with the help of divers, which resulted in the recovery of the boys' bodies by Friday. The family had returned to the village after three years, and their holiday has ended in heartbreak.

In another unfortunate incident, police recovered the body of an eight-year-old boy from a well in Kesipara, Gumla district. The boy had been missing since March 10, after attending a wedding ceremony. Investigations suggest the absence of a parapet around the well led to the tragic accident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IFC Partners with OnePuhunan to Expand Microfinance and Jobs in Rural Philippines

IFC Partners with OnePuhunan to Expand Microfinance and Jobs in Rural Philip...

 Philippines
2
Unveiling Cosmic Mysteries: Superluminous Supernovas, Aggression in Bonobos, and Ancient Roman Medicine

Unveiling Cosmic Mysteries: Superluminous Supernovas, Aggression in Bonobos,...

 Global
3
PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; opens elevated corridor to jetty port in Assam.

PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; ope...

 India
4
Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intimate Partner Violence Influences HIV Prevention Behaviors in Male Couples

Energy shocks and strong demand drove eurozone inflation surge after pandemic

Climate change threatens health across Europe as regions step up action: WHO

Digital Gig Platforms Transform Work Across Asia-Pacific, Study Warns of Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026