Tragic Drownings in Jharkhand: A Community Mourns

In a tragic turn of events, two young brothers drowned in the Ganga river located in Jharkhand's Sahibganj district. The incident occurred in Yogichak Sarakanda village under the Rajmahal police station limits. The young victims, aged eight and nine, were visiting from Mumbai for holidays and were last seen heading towards the river on CCTV footage.

Local authorities acted swiftly, launching an extensive search operation with the help of divers, which resulted in the recovery of the boys' bodies by Friday. The family had returned to the village after three years, and their holiday has ended in heartbreak.

In another unfortunate incident, police recovered the body of an eight-year-old boy from a well in Kesipara, Gumla district. The boy had been missing since March 10, after attending a wedding ceremony. Investigations suggest the absence of a parapet around the well led to the tragic accident.

(With inputs from agencies.)