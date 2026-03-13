Cuban Leaders Engage in U.S. Dialogue Amid Economic Strain

Cuban leaders have initiated talks with the United States to address the blockade impacting their country, according to President Miguel Diaz-Canel during a national TV broadcast.

The discussions aim to mediate bilateral differences between the nations, Diaz-Canel stated as he prepared to speak to Cuban media in a unique appearance. This comes during a severe economic crisis, heightened by U.S. President Donald Trump's stringent policies.

In his address, Diaz-Canel mentioned that the talks follow a previous warning that Cuba might face 'extreme measures' due to economic hardships, ongoing power blackouts, and fuel scarcities intensified by the U.S. restrictions on oil.

(With inputs from agencies.)