Cuban Leaders Engage in U.S. Dialogue Amid Economic Strain
Cuban officials are in discussions with the U.S. government to resolve the blockade issue affecting their nation. President Miguel Diaz-Canel emphasized dialogue with the U.S. to address bilateral differences. The talks occur amidst an economic crisis and increased pressure from the Trump administration's oil blockade on Cuba.
Cuban leaders have initiated talks with the United States to address the blockade impacting their country, according to President Miguel Diaz-Canel during a national TV broadcast.
The discussions aim to mediate bilateral differences between the nations, Diaz-Canel stated as he prepared to speak to Cuban media in a unique appearance. This comes during a severe economic crisis, heightened by U.S. President Donald Trump's stringent policies.
In his address, Diaz-Canel mentioned that the talks follow a previous warning that Cuba might face 'extreme measures' due to economic hardships, ongoing power blackouts, and fuel scarcities intensified by the U.S. restrictions on oil.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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