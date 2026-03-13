Cuban-U.S. Talks: A New Hope Amid Economic Crisis

Cuban officials are engaging in discussions with the U.S. government, President Miguel Diaz-Canel confirmed on Friday, amidst a severe economic crisis on the island. The Cuban government seeks to address bilateral differences through dialogue with the U.S., as President Trump increases pressure on the Communist nation.

The announcement comes as a follow-up to a recent February event, where Diaz-Canel hinted at the need for "extreme measures" in response to escalating economic challenges, including frequent power outages and fuel shortages aggravated by a U.S.-imposed oil blockade. Diaz-Canel, alongside former Cuban President Raul Castro and other senior officials, is spearheading the Cuban delegation in the talks.

Despite U.S. claims of ongoing high-level discussions, the Cuban government had previously denied such official encounters but acknowledged informal talks involving Raul Castro's grandson, Raul Guillermo Rodriguez Castro. Tensions have risen since the removal of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, Cuba's key benefactor, with the U.S. halting Venezuelan oil shipments to Cuba and threatening tariffs on countries trading oil with Cuba.

(With inputs from agencies.)