Commander's Vigil: Ensuring Security in Basantgarh

Lieutenant General Pratik Sharma, the Northern Army Commander, conducted a critical visit to Basantgarh hills in Udhampur, Jammu and Kashmir, to scrutinize the current security environment and evaluate ongoing counter-terrorist actions.

During this visit, the army commander received a comprehensive briefing on the intelligence network and fortified security protocols aimed at preserving peace in the region.

Basantgarh, known as a traditional infiltration path for Pakistani terrorists, has been a site of numerous encounters in recent years. Strategic discussions on bolstering security in collaboration with various stakeholders were held to ensure a terror-free environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)