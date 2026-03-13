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Commander's Vigil: Ensuring Security in Basantgarh

Lieutenant General Pratik Sharma of the Northern Army visited Basantgarh in Jammu and Kashmir to assess security and counter-terrorism operations. He discussed enhancing security measures and the strategic significance of the area, which is a traditional infiltration route for Pakistani terrorists.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 13-03-2026 17:14 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 17:14 IST
Commander's Vigil: Ensuring Security in Basantgarh
Commander
  • Country:
  • India

Lieutenant General Pratik Sharma, the Northern Army Commander, conducted a critical visit to Basantgarh hills in Udhampur, Jammu and Kashmir, to scrutinize the current security environment and evaluate ongoing counter-terrorist actions.

During this visit, the army commander received a comprehensive briefing on the intelligence network and fortified security protocols aimed at preserving peace in the region.

Basantgarh, known as a traditional infiltration path for Pakistani terrorists, has been a site of numerous encounters in recent years. Strategic discussions on bolstering security in collaboration with various stakeholders were held to ensure a terror-free environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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