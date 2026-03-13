Justice Served: Compensation for Delhi Accident Victim

A Delhi Motor Accident Claims Tribunal has granted Rs 60.95 lakh in compensation to a woman who sustained permanent neurological disabilities following a scooty accident in Janakpuri in 2016.

Presiding Officer Rakesh Kumar Singh ruled on the claim filed by Poonam, who was 17 when she suffered severe head injuries in the incident.

The tribunal ruled the accident was due to rash driving by a minor and ordered the insurance company to pay the compensation within 30 days.

(With inputs from agencies.)