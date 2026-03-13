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Strait of Hormuz: Iran's Economic Weapon Against Global Foes

Iran has strategically targeted the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial global energy passage, to counteract superior military forces. Leveraging this economic chokepoint, Tehran aims to impose financial strain and outmaneuver adversaries, demonstrating a refined approach to asymmetric warfare amidst escalating tensions with the U.S. and Israel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-03-2026 19:20 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 19:20 IST
Strait of Hormuz: Iran's Economic Weapon Against Global Foes
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Long before any military strikes between the U.S. and Israel on Iran, the Islamic Republic orchestrated its own formidable defense strategy: leveraging the Strait of Hormuz as an economic weapon. This strategic waterway is a critical artery for global oil and gas shipments, as confirmed by three regional sources acquainted with Iranian military strategies.

For years, Iran has hinted at shutting down tanker traffic through this chokepoint if pushed into conflict, holding the world's energy supplies hostage. With the Gulf's key export route threatened, Tehran effectively wields its greatest economic asset as leverage, according to these sources. United Nations data reveals a dramatic 97% decrease in traffic through the strait since hostilities intensified on February 28.

Ali Vaez of the International Crisis Group notes the dire implications for global economies, asserting that if Iran persists in this strategy, the U.S., led by Donald Trump, might retreat. The threat underscores Iran's asymmetric warfare capabilities, which employ low-cost yet powerful means like missile and drone strikes to exert influence over a geographically extended battlefield.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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