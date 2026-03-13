Britain and Ireland Boost Subsea Security with Joint Exercises
Britain and Ireland are set to conduct live exercises to test their readiness for subsea cable incidents. The agreement, prompted by increased hostile activities, aims to enhance maritime cooperation and information sharing. Ireland is also planning to upgrade its monitoring capabilities and align more closely with NATO partners.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Britain and Ireland announced sweeping plans on Friday to commence live exercises focused on assessing their preparedness against incidents involving subsea cables.
The two nations have cited a more contested environment and growing hostile state activities as primary reasons for this move. Beginning September 2026, the exercises will underscore a significant expansion in maritime cooperation between the neighboring countries.
Pressure on subsea cables has mounted in Europe as recent outages in the Baltic Sea have raised alarms since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022. In response, a newly inked accord aims to foster information sharing and coordinated response measures to tackle major communication cable challenges that could affect Britain and Ireland.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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