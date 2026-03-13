Left Menu

Sagar Kavach: Fortifying India's Coastal Defenses

The two-day coastal security exercise 'Sagar Kavach' was conducted in Kerala and Mahe to evaluate the readiness of security agencies against sea threats. Involving diverse security sectors, the exercise emphasized enhanced surveillance and coordination, especially engaging local fishing communities as crucial intelligence sources for coastal protection.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 13-03-2026 19:39 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 19:39 IST
Sagar Kavach: Fortifying India's Coastal Defenses
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The coastal security exercise 'Sagar Kavach' spanned two days in Kerala and Mahe, focusing on bolstering the state's defense against asymmetric maritime threats. Implemented from March 12 to 13, the drill included a collaborative effort between multiple enforcement agencies.

The operation saw the deployment of Indian Naval ships, Coast Guard vessels, and patrol boats from various agencies, aimed at evaluating strategic responses to potential threats from the sea. Aerial surveillance played a key role, with Indian Navy and Coast Guard aircraft extensively monitoring the region.

Under the leadership of Vice Admiral Sameer Saxena, the exercise stressed the necessary enhancement of multi-layered security structures. It further underscored the importance of the fishing community as essential 'Eyes and Ears' for intelligence, coordinated by the Joint Operations Centre in Kochi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IFC Partners with OnePuhunan to Expand Microfinance and Jobs in Rural Philippines

IFC Partners with OnePuhunan to Expand Microfinance and Jobs in Rural Philip...

 Philippines
2
Unveiling Cosmic Mysteries: Superluminous Supernovas, Aggression in Bonobos, and Ancient Roman Medicine

Unveiling Cosmic Mysteries: Superluminous Supernovas, Aggression in Bonobos,...

 Global
3
PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; opens elevated corridor to jetty port in Assam.

PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; ope...

 India
4
Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intimate Partner Violence Influences HIV Prevention Behaviors in Male Couples

Energy shocks and strong demand drove eurozone inflation surge after pandemic

Climate change threatens health across Europe as regions step up action: WHO

Digital Gig Platforms Transform Work Across Asia-Pacific, Study Warns of Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026