Sagar Kavach: Fortifying India's Coastal Defenses

The coastal security exercise 'Sagar Kavach' spanned two days in Kerala and Mahe, focusing on bolstering the state's defense against asymmetric maritime threats. Implemented from March 12 to 13, the drill included a collaborative effort between multiple enforcement agencies.

The operation saw the deployment of Indian Naval ships, Coast Guard vessels, and patrol boats from various agencies, aimed at evaluating strategic responses to potential threats from the sea. Aerial surveillance played a key role, with Indian Navy and Coast Guard aircraft extensively monitoring the region.

Under the leadership of Vice Admiral Sameer Saxena, the exercise stressed the necessary enhancement of multi-layered security structures. It further underscored the importance of the fishing community as essential 'Eyes and Ears' for intelligence, coordinated by the Joint Operations Centre in Kochi.

(With inputs from agencies.)