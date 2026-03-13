Controversy Arises Over Renaming Indore's Chhota Nehru Stadium

The Indore civic body's recent decision to rename the Chhota Nehru Stadium to Chhatrapati Shivaji Stadium has ignited a political spat. The Congress has accused the ruling BJP of belittling the legacy of Jawaharlal Nehru, India's first Prime Minister.

The decision, made during a mayor-in-council meeting chaired by Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava, was met with criticism from opposition leaders in the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC). Leader of the Opposition, Chintu Chouksey, lamented the renaming as disrespectful to the citizens who honored Nehru.

In defense, Bhargava countered the Congress's criticism, questioning the relevance of Nehru's legacy as per contemporary political narratives. This renaming follows similar initiatives, reflecting a pattern of historical reevaluation by Bhargava's council.

(With inputs from agencies.)