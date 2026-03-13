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Controversy Arises Over Renaming Indore's Chhota Nehru Stadium

Indore's civic body has stirred controversy by renaming the Chhota Nehru Stadium as the Chhatrapati Shivaji Stadium. The decision, criticized by the Congress, is seen as an attempt by the BJP to diminish Jawaharlal Nehru's legacy. The decision aligns with previous renaming initiatives by Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava's council.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 13-03-2026 19:45 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 19:45 IST
Controversy Arises Over Renaming Indore's Chhota Nehru Stadium
  • Country:
  • India

The Indore civic body's recent decision to rename the Chhota Nehru Stadium to Chhatrapati Shivaji Stadium has ignited a political spat. The Congress has accused the ruling BJP of belittling the legacy of Jawaharlal Nehru, India's first Prime Minister.

The decision, made during a mayor-in-council meeting chaired by Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava, was met with criticism from opposition leaders in the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC). Leader of the Opposition, Chintu Chouksey, lamented the renaming as disrespectful to the citizens who honored Nehru.

In defense, Bhargava countered the Congress's criticism, questioning the relevance of Nehru's legacy as per contemporary political narratives. This renaming follows similar initiatives, reflecting a pattern of historical reevaluation by Bhargava's council.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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