Left Menu

Delhi Police Bolsters Vigilance Amidst LPG Supply Crisis

Delhi Police has suspended routine leave for personnel to maintain law and order due to LPG supply concerns, with measures to prevent black marketing and ensure smooth distribution. Deployments include PCR vans and plain-clothes officers near gas agencies, amid reports of disruptions affecting households and businesses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-03-2026 20:11 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 20:11 IST
Delhi Police Bolsters Vigilance Amidst LPG Supply Crisis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In response to growing concerns over the disruption of LPG supply, Delhi Police has taken decisive measures to maintain order and prevent exploitation in the capital. Effective immediately, routine leave for all police personnel has been suspended, as ordered by the Joint Commissioner of Police (Operations).

The directive, dated March 12, mandates the presence of police units near gas agencies to combat potential instances of black marketing and unauthorized sale of LPG at inflated prices. This action follows reports of panic buying and crowding at distribution centers, with businesses and households impacted by irregular supplies.

To ensure the proper distribution of cooking gas, police teams, including PCR vans and plain-clothes officers, have been deployed strategically across the city. This heightened vigilance is crucial to safeguarding citizens' access to essential resources, especially as some establishments resort to alternatives like piped natural gas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unveiling Cosmic Mysteries: Superluminous Supernovas, Aggression in Bonobos, and Ancient Roman Medicine

Unveiling Cosmic Mysteries: Superluminous Supernovas, Aggression in Bonobos,...

 Global
2
Dramatic Twist in Safari Rally: Ogier Closes in on Solberg

Dramatic Twist in Safari Rally: Ogier Closes in on Solberg

 Global
3
PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; opens elevated corridor to jetty port in Assam.

PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; ope...

 India
4
Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intimate Partner Violence Influences HIV Prevention Behaviors in Male Couples

Energy shocks and strong demand drove eurozone inflation surge after pandemic

Climate change threatens health across Europe as regions step up action: WHO

Digital Gig Platforms Transform Work Across Asia-Pacific, Study Warns of Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026