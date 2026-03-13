Delhi Police Bolsters Vigilance Amidst LPG Supply Crisis

In response to growing concerns over the disruption of LPG supply, Delhi Police has taken decisive measures to maintain order and prevent exploitation in the capital. Effective immediately, routine leave for all police personnel has been suspended, as ordered by the Joint Commissioner of Police (Operations).

The directive, dated March 12, mandates the presence of police units near gas agencies to combat potential instances of black marketing and unauthorized sale of LPG at inflated prices. This action follows reports of panic buying and crowding at distribution centers, with businesses and households impacted by irregular supplies.

To ensure the proper distribution of cooking gas, police teams, including PCR vans and plain-clothes officers, have been deployed strategically across the city. This heightened vigilance is crucial to safeguarding citizens' access to essential resources, especially as some establishments resort to alternatives like piped natural gas.

(With inputs from agencies.)