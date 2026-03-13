Cybercrime Crackdown: Jharkhand CID Nabs Fraudsters for 'Digital Arrest' Extortion
Jharkhand CID arrested three men in East Singhbhum for extorting Rs 38.62 lakh through a 'digital arrest' scam. The perpetrators posed as Enforcement Directorate officials to defraud the victim. The arrests were possible due to digital footprints and collaboration with local police.
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The Jharkhand CID has successfully apprehended three men involved in a sophisticated digital fraud scheme. The trio from East Singhbhum stands accused of extorting over Rs 38 lakh by placing a victim under a 'digital arrest'.
This operation came to light following a complaint lodged at the CID's cybercrime unit on February 27. The suspects reportedly impersonated Enforcement Directorate officials to carry out their scam, coercing the complainant into transferring Rs 38,62,982 to various bank accounts under their control.
Tracking the accused through their digital footprints, the cyber police swiftly coordinated with local forces to arrest the suspects from two different locations. Authorities have identified the culprits as Rohit Kumar Jain, Sanjeev Kumar Mishra, and Lokesh Mehta.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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