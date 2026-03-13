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Diplomatic Dialogues Amidst West Asia Tensions

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar spoke with Iranian Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi amidst escalating West Asia tensions. Their discussions focused on securing passage for Indian merchant vessels through the Strait of Hormuz, obstructed by Iran following conflicts with the US and Israel. They also touched upon BRICS-related issues amidst crisis negotiations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-03-2026 20:46 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 20:46 IST
Diplomatic Dialogues Amidst West Asia Tensions
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In a significant diplomatic engagement, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Iranian counterpart Seyed Abbas Araghchi held their fourth discussion amidst the escalating West Asia crisis. The focus was on ensuring safe passage for Indian-flagged merchant vessels through the Strait of Hormuz.

The strategic shipping route, pivotal for global oil and LNG transport, has faced obstructions by Iran following intensified conflicts with the US and Israel. These discussions come as global energy prices surge due to the blockade.

Araghchi highlighted Iran's stance on international defense rights and called for international forums to denounce military aggressions. Meanwhile, India emphasizes the importance of diplomatic dialogue and explores consensus with BRICS member states to stabilize the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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