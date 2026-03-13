Strategic Synergy: Northern Command's Counter-Terror Roadmap in Jammu & Kashmir
Lt General Pratik Sharma, Northern Army Commander, led a meeting in Jammu and Kashmir to discuss the security situation. Key stakeholders focused on enhancing intelligence sharing and agency collaboration to ensure a coordinated and prompt response against terror activities. The meeting emphasized zero tolerance for terrorism.
- Country:
- India
Northern Army Commander Lt General Pratik Sharma chaired a crucial meeting on Friday in Jammu to evaluate security measures in Jammu and Kashmir. The session prioritized enhancing collaboration between different agencies to optimize the counter-terrorism strategy.
The Northern Command headquarters revealed in a social media update that Lt General Sharma led the weekly coordination meeting with all relevant stakeholders, emphasizing the importance of real-time intelligence sharing and integration to ensure a state of readiness and quick response throughout the Union territory.
The meeting stressed comprehensive synchronization of the anti-terrorism plan, reinforcing the commitment to a zero-tolerance approach towards terrorism.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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