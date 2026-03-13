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Strategic Synergy: Northern Command's Counter-Terror Roadmap in Jammu & Kashmir

Lt General Pratik Sharma, Northern Army Commander, led a meeting in Jammu and Kashmir to discuss the security situation. Key stakeholders focused on enhancing intelligence sharing and agency collaboration to ensure a coordinated and prompt response against terror activities. The meeting emphasized zero tolerance for terrorism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 13-03-2026 21:15 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 21:15 IST
Strategic Synergy: Northern Command's Counter-Terror Roadmap in Jammu & Kashmir
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  • India

Northern Army Commander Lt General Pratik Sharma chaired a crucial meeting on Friday in Jammu to evaluate security measures in Jammu and Kashmir. The session prioritized enhancing collaboration between different agencies to optimize the counter-terrorism strategy.

The Northern Command headquarters revealed in a social media update that Lt General Sharma led the weekly coordination meeting with all relevant stakeholders, emphasizing the importance of real-time intelligence sharing and integration to ensure a state of readiness and quick response throughout the Union territory.

The meeting stressed comprehensive synchronization of the anti-terrorism plan, reinforcing the commitment to a zero-tolerance approach towards terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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