Strategic Synergy: Northern Command's Counter-Terror Roadmap in Jammu & Kashmir

Northern Army Commander Lt General Pratik Sharma chaired a crucial meeting on Friday in Jammu to evaluate security measures in Jammu and Kashmir. The session prioritized enhancing collaboration between different agencies to optimize the counter-terrorism strategy.

The Northern Command headquarters revealed in a social media update that Lt General Sharma led the weekly coordination meeting with all relevant stakeholders, emphasizing the importance of real-time intelligence sharing and integration to ensure a state of readiness and quick response throughout the Union territory.

The meeting stressed comprehensive synchronization of the anti-terrorism plan, reinforcing the commitment to a zero-tolerance approach towards terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)