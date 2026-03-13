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Chaos on Pusa Road: Reckless Driving Sparks Panic

A reckless driving incident on Dev Prakash Shastri Marg left two men injured after a car jumped a divider and collided with two vehicles. The accident caused chaos, with police launching an investigation into the events, including witness statements and CCTV analysis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-03-2026 21:25 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 21:25 IST
Chaos on Pusa Road: Reckless Driving Sparks Panic
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A reckless driving incident on Pusa Road resulted in two men being injured after a speeding car jumped the divider, crashing into a motorcycle and a scooter, official sources have reported.

The collision occurred around 11 am between Ratanpuri Chowk and Todapur, leaving Amit Mishra and Manish seriously injured. They received immediate assistance from passersby and were rushed to a hospital by authorities.

Police have taken the vehicles into custody and commenced a detailed investigation, gathering witness statements and reviewing CCTV footage to establish the events leading to the crash. Legal proceedings against the accused driver are underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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