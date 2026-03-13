Himachal's Water Revolution: CM Sukhu's Modern Purification Plan

The Himachal Pradesh government is prioritizing clean drinking water, allocating Rs 2,000 crore for modern purification technologies in the next fiscal year, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu revealed. This initiative aims to enhance the residents' health and shield them from diseases, Sukhu emphasized during a public address.

During the occasion, Sukhu inaugurated the Turkal Panga drinking water scheme in Una district, promising benefits for over 10,000 residents within the region. He also announced the establishment of primary health centers and a sub-judge court, highlighting development investments driven by local MLA Vivek Sharma.

Sukhu criticized past and neighboring governments, highlighting Himachal's fiscal prudence relative to Punjab. While addressing government employee pension schemes and infrastructural investments, he condemned the Agniveer scheme and highlighted Himachal's right to resources like the Bhakra Beas Management Board payment.

(With inputs from agencies.)