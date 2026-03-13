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High-Stakes Scandal: Arrest Warrants Issued in Rs 900 Crore Jal Jeevan Mission Fraud

A Jaipur court has issued arrest warrants for retired IAS officer Subodh Agrawal and others for alleged Rs 900 crore fraud in the Jal Jeevan Mission tender process. The Anti-Corruption Bureau is conducting raids, and properties may be seized if arrests fail. Fake completion certificates were reportedly used to secure contracts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 13-03-2026 22:14 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 22:14 IST
High-Stakes Scandal: Arrest Warrants Issued in Rs 900 Crore Jal Jeevan Mission Fraud
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A Jaipur court has issued arrest warrants for retired IAS officer Subodh Agrawal and three others regarding alleged irregularities in the Jal Jeevan Mission tender process worth Rs 900 crore, according to officials on Friday.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Court No. 1 targeted Agrawal, Jitendra Sharma, Sanjeev Gupta, and Mukesh Goyal. Officials stated that raids are underway at multiple locations to apprehend the suspects. Should the arrests not be made, the court may proceed with seizing the accused's properties.

Already under a lookout notice, Agrawal served as additional chief secretary in the Public Health and Engineering Department during the scam's occurrence under the previous Congress government. Allegedly fraudulent completion certificates valued at Rs 960 crore were used to obtain Jal Jeevan Mission contracts, leading to monetary siphoning involving contractors and public officials. The ACB previously arrested nine individuals, comprising senior engineers and retired officials involved in the scandal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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