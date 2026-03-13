Dramatic Shootout Leads to Arrests in Outer North Delhi
Three individuals, including a juvenile, were apprehended following a gunfight with Delhi Police in the Narela Industrial Area. The suspects were wanted for attempted murder and Arms Act violations. The arrest operation resulted in injury to one suspect and recovery of stolen goods and illegal firearms.
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In a dramatic turn of events, Delhi Police on Friday apprehended three individuals, including a juvenile, following a shootout in the Narela Industrial Area of outer north Delhi. The suspects, identified as Akshay Panchal, 22, Mayank Sharma, 22, and a 16-year-old juvenile, were wanted in connection with attempted murder and Arms Act violations.
The operation unfolded around 4:50 pm when authorities received specific intelligence regarding the suspects' movements, according to a senior police official. A tactical trap was laid near the Chemical Market adjacent to Urban Extension Road-II. Upon arrival on a white motorcycle, the suspects engaged in gunfire with police officers, causing the police to fire back in self-defense.
While Akshay Panchal suffered a bullet wound to the knee and was hospitalized, Mayank Sharma and the juvenile were captured at the scene. Police have registered a case under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with sections from the Arms Act, and recovered country-made pistols, live rounds, and a stolen motorcycle with a fake number plate.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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