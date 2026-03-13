Dramatic Shootout Leads to Arrests in Outer North Delhi

In a dramatic turn of events, Delhi Police on Friday apprehended three individuals, including a juvenile, following a shootout in the Narela Industrial Area of outer north Delhi. The suspects, identified as Akshay Panchal, 22, Mayank Sharma, 22, and a 16-year-old juvenile, were wanted in connection with attempted murder and Arms Act violations.

The operation unfolded around 4:50 pm when authorities received specific intelligence regarding the suspects' movements, according to a senior police official. A tactical trap was laid near the Chemical Market adjacent to Urban Extension Road-II. Upon arrival on a white motorcycle, the suspects engaged in gunfire with police officers, causing the police to fire back in self-defense.

While Akshay Panchal suffered a bullet wound to the knee and was hospitalized, Mayank Sharma and the juvenile were captured at the scene. Police have registered a case under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with sections from the Arms Act, and recovered country-made pistols, live rounds, and a stolen motorcycle with a fake number plate.

(With inputs from agencies.)