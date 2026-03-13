Ex-Maoist Commander Devuji's Arrest Sparks Debate on Surrender Versus Arrest

Thippiri Tirupati, widely known as Devuji, a former senior leader and strategist of the banned CPI (Maoist), declared that the police apprehended him before he could officially surrender. He relayed these allegations on Friday while addressing media, maintaining his commitment to Marxist-Leninist-Maoist ideologies.

Devuji, who lived clandestinely for over 40 years, emphasized that his decision was not driven by fear of death but a strategic move to work legally for societal issues. He expressed his intent to continue advocating for the public, referencing the ideologies of Marxism, Leninism, and Maoism.

Rejecting the notion that he and his comrades surrendered to the police, Devuji asserted their historical commitment to addressing people's problems clandestinely, a commitment they now intend to fulfill publicly within the legal realm. Alongside Devuji, other key figures have also laid down arms, marking a significant moment in the ongoing dialogue between ideological activism and law enforcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)