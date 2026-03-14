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Khamenei's Leadership in Peril After Recent Attacks

Iran's new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, has been wounded and possibly disfigured following recent U.S. and Israeli attacks. The U.S. Defense Secretary questioned his ability to govern. Despite lacking public appearances, Khamenei has vowed continued hostility. The U.S. has intensified its military presence in the region amidst ongoing conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-03-2026 01:39 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 01:39 IST
Khamenei's Leadership in Peril After Recent Attacks
Mojtaba Khamenei

Iran's newly appointed Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, has reportedly sustained injuries and might be disfigured amid recent escalating tensions with the U.S. and Israel. This development raises concerns over his capability to lead, as speculated by U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

The leader's public silence, only broken by a written statement, has been viewed as a sign of vulnerability by Western officials, questioning Iran's political stability. Khamenei, despite his injuries, has threatened to close the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial world oil passage, in retaliation.

Concurrently, the U.S. increases its military operations in the Middle East, deploying more forces and carrying out comprehensive strikes to debilitate Iran's military capabilities. Amidst conflict, both sides have sustained casualties, and regional stability hangs in balance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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