Khamenei's Leadership in Peril After Recent Attacks

Iran's newly appointed Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, has reportedly sustained injuries and might be disfigured amid recent escalating tensions with the U.S. and Israel. This development raises concerns over his capability to lead, as speculated by U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

The leader's public silence, only broken by a written statement, has been viewed as a sign of vulnerability by Western officials, questioning Iran's political stability. Khamenei, despite his injuries, has threatened to close the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial world oil passage, in retaliation.

Concurrently, the U.S. increases its military operations in the Middle East, deploying more forces and carrying out comprehensive strikes to debilitate Iran's military capabilities. Amidst conflict, both sides have sustained casualties, and regional stability hangs in balance.

(With inputs from agencies.)