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Judicial Halt: Trump Administration's TPS Termination for Somalis Blocked

A federal judge temporarily halted the Trump administration's plan to end Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for nearly 1,100 Somalis. The decision, issued by U.S. District Judge Allison Burroughs, delays the termination to address grave risks faced by deportees. Trump's policies on TPS have elicited legal challenges, alleging racial bias.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-03-2026 04:49 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 04:49 IST
Judicial Halt: Trump Administration's TPS Termination for Somalis Blocked
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A federal court in Boston has temporarily blocked the Trump administration's move to end Temporary Protected Status for Somalis in the United States. Issued by U.S. District Judge Allison Burroughs, the order postpones the March 17 deadline, enabling 1,100 Somalis to continue living and working in the country.

Judge Burroughs underscored the serious consequences of ending TPS, including potential detention or deportation and familial separations. Her intervention comes amidst an ongoing lawsuit arguing against the Department of Homeland Security's decision, claimed to be racially motivated.

The court ruling represents a setback for the Trump administration, which aims to terminate TPS for several other nations. The Department of Homeland Security has faced multiple legal obstacles, with accusations of systematically targeting non-white immigrants dominating the discourse.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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