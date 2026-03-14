Left Menu

Conflict Intensifies: Casualties Rise Amidst Russian Shelling in Ukraine's Southeast

Russian shelling in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk region has resulted in one fatality and injuries to six others. Additional attacks in Zaporizhzhia injured four people. A Ukrainian strike caused a death in Russia's Belgorod region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-03-2026 05:07 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 05:07 IST
Conflict Intensifies: Casualties Rise Amidst Russian Shelling in Ukraine's Southeast
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a stark escalation of hostilities, Russian shelling has claimed one life and left six people wounded in Ukraine's southeastern Dnipropetrovsk region. The announcement was made by the regional governor on Friday.

Elsewhere in the southeast, Ivan Fedorov, the governor of the Zaporizhzhia region, reported four injuries following a Russian strike near the region's main town, also named Zaporizhzhia. Hostilities have spilled over the border as well.

In Russia's Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, the regional governor, confirmed the death of a resident following a Ukrainian strike on a village just inside the Russian border.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unveiling Cosmic Mysteries: Superluminous Supernovas, Aggression in Bonobos, and Ancient Roman Medicine

Unveiling Cosmic Mysteries: Superluminous Supernovas, Aggression in Bonobos,...

 Global
2
Dramatic Twist in Safari Rally: Ogier Closes in on Solberg

Dramatic Twist in Safari Rally: Ogier Closes in on Solberg

 Global
3
PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; opens elevated corridor to jetty port in Assam.

PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; ope...

 India
4
Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intimate Partner Violence Influences HIV Prevention Behaviors in Male Couples

Energy shocks and strong demand drove eurozone inflation surge after pandemic

Climate change threatens health across Europe as regions step up action: WHO

Digital Gig Platforms Transform Work Across Asia-Pacific, Study Warns of Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026