Conflict Intensifies: Casualties Rise Amidst Russian Shelling in Ukraine's Southeast
Russian shelling in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk region has resulted in one fatality and injuries to six others. Additional attacks in Zaporizhzhia injured four people. A Ukrainian strike caused a death in Russia's Belgorod region.
In a stark escalation of hostilities, Russian shelling has claimed one life and left six people wounded in Ukraine's southeastern Dnipropetrovsk region. The announcement was made by the regional governor on Friday.
Elsewhere in the southeast, Ivan Fedorov, the governor of the Zaporizhzhia region, reported four injuries following a Russian strike near the region's main town, also named Zaporizhzhia. Hostilities have spilled over the border as well.
In Russia's Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, the regional governor, confirmed the death of a resident following a Ukrainian strike on a village just inside the Russian border.
(With inputs from agencies.)