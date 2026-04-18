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Senate Leaders Condemn Trump's Russia Oil Waiver Amid Ukraine Conflict

Senior US Senate Democrats have criticized the Trump administration for renewing a waiver allowing sanctioned Russian oil sales, branding the decision as a 'shameful' reversal. The move comes as tensions escalate in Ukraine, prompting calls for tougher sanctions to deter Russian aggression.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-04-2026 10:49 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 10:49 IST
Senate Leaders Condemn Trump's Russia Oil Waiver Amid Ukraine Conflict
Representational Image (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Senior Democratic lawmakers in the US Senate have sharply criticized the Trump administration for extending a waiver on sanctioned Russian oil sales, a move they describe as a 'shameful' policy reversal. The decision to renew Russia General License 134 has incited backlash due to its timing amid escalating tensions in Ukraine.

In a joint statement, Senate leaders Jeanne Shaheen, Chuck Schumer, and Elizabeth Warren condemned the waiver, especially considering recent comments by US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. Just days earlier, Bessent had declared that Washington would not renew such licenses, citing the usage of oil supplies that were on the water before March 11.

As Ukraine faces mounting hostilities, including a significant aerial attack by Russia, the Democratic senators warned that easing sanctions sends the wrong message to Moscow. They implored President Trump to impose additional sanctions to prevent further escalation and loss of life in Ukraine, asserting that Russia's economic gains from global tensions warrant a more stringent US response.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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