Rajasthan Shakes Up Police Ranks: Major IPS Transfers Announced

In a significant reshuffle, the Rajasthan government has transferred 64 IPS officers, including the reassigning of superintendents of police across more than two dozen districts, according to orders issued late Friday night by the state department of personnel.

High-profile moves in the shake-up include the removal of Deputy Inspector General (Security) Ajay Singh, who has been appointed as the Additional Police Commissioner in the Jaipur Police Commissionerate. Meanwhile, Deputy Inspector General (ACB) Anil Kumar has been transferred to the role of Deputy Inspector General (Headquarters).

This extensive reshuffle affects districts including Jaipur Rural, Jodhpur Rural, Udaipur, and several others, with notable appointments such as Sanjeev Nain as Superintendent of Police of Jaipur Rural and DCP P.D. Nitya stepping in as Superintendent of Police of Jodhpur Rural.

(With inputs from agencies.)