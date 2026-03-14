Left Menu

Rajasthan Shakes Up Police Ranks: Major IPS Transfers Announced

The Rajasthan government has announced the transfer of 64 IPS officers, including the reassignment of superintendents of police in over two dozen districts. The reshuffle includes significant changes in police leadership across various regions, aiming to reorganize and strengthen law enforcement in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 14-03-2026 10:02 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 10:02 IST
Rajasthan Shakes Up Police Ranks: Major IPS Transfers Announced
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant reshuffle, the Rajasthan government has transferred 64 IPS officers, including the reassigning of superintendents of police across more than two dozen districts, according to orders issued late Friday night by the state department of personnel.

High-profile moves in the shake-up include the removal of Deputy Inspector General (Security) Ajay Singh, who has been appointed as the Additional Police Commissioner in the Jaipur Police Commissionerate. Meanwhile, Deputy Inspector General (ACB) Anil Kumar has been transferred to the role of Deputy Inspector General (Headquarters).

This extensive reshuffle affects districts including Jaipur Rural, Jodhpur Rural, Udaipur, and several others, with notable appointments such as Sanjeev Nain as Superintendent of Police of Jaipur Rural and DCP P.D. Nitya stepping in as Superintendent of Police of Jodhpur Rural.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unveiling Cosmic Mysteries: Superluminous Supernovas, Aggression in Bonobos, and Ancient Roman Medicine

Unveiling Cosmic Mysteries: Superluminous Supernovas, Aggression in Bonobos,...

 Global
2
Dramatic Twist in Safari Rally: Ogier Closes in on Solberg

Dramatic Twist in Safari Rally: Ogier Closes in on Solberg

 Global
3
PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; opens elevated corridor to jetty port in Assam.

PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; ope...

 India
4
Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intimate Partner Violence Influences HIV Prevention Behaviors in Male Couples

Energy shocks and strong demand drove eurozone inflation surge after pandemic

Climate change threatens health across Europe as regions step up action: WHO

Digital Gig Platforms Transform Work Across Asia-Pacific, Study Warns of Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026