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Punjab Government Sends Panel of IPS Officers for DGP Selection

The Punjab government has submitted a list of 14 senior IPS officers to the UPSC for consideration in the selection of the state’s permanent Director General of Police. This move follows Supreme Court criticism of acting DGPs and a legislative bill that awaits presidential approval.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 07-04-2026 08:32 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 08:32 IST
Punjab Government Sends Panel of IPS Officers for DGP Selection
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The Punjab government has forwarded a panel of 14 senior IPS officers to the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) to shortlist three candidates for the post of regular Director General of Police in the state, according to informed sources on Monday.

Currently, IPS officer Gaurav Yadav serves as the acting DGP. Among the panel's candidates are notable figures such as 1992-batch officer Gaurav Yadav, Special DGP Sharad Satya Chauhan, and other senior officials. This action comes after the Chief Minister stated the intent to finalize a regular DGP, aligning with the Supreme Court's guidance on reducing reliance on acting DGPs.

The Punjab Police (Amendment) Bill, passed in 2023, proposes a state-level committee for DGP appointments, still awaiting Presidential assent. However, a new selection panel approach is being pursued. Earlier, 1992-batch IPS officer Sharad Satya Chauhan was appointed as Special DGP-cum-Chief Director of the Vigilance Bureau.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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