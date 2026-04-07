Who Will Be Punjab's Next Police Chief? A Race Among Top IPS Officers
The Punjab government has submitted a list of 14 senior IPS officers to the UPSC for selecting the state's new Director General of Police (DGP). Currently, Gaurav Yadav serves as acting DGP. The move follows Supreme Court reminders and pending approval of a new bill for state-level DGP appointments.
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The Punjab government has put forward a panel of 14 senior IPS officers for the Union Public Service Commission's consideration, aiming to shortlist three candidates for the role of permanent Director General of Police (DGP). Gaurav Yadav, an IPS officer from the 1992 batch, currently serves as acting DGP.
The list includes notable names such as Special DGP Sharad Satya Chauhan, Special DGP Kuldeep Singh, and senior officer Harpreet Singh Sidhu, among others. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann recently confirmed the state's intent to send a panel for the selection, marking a shift from Punjab's earlier reluctance.
The decision aligns with a Supreme Court mandate urging states to formalize DGP appointments, as some—including Punjab—continued with acting heads. Meanwhile, a 2023 Punjab Police Amendment Bill, set to allow for state-level DGP appointments, remains pending presidential approval.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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