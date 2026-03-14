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Return of Iranian Navy Heroes: Sri Lanka's Diplomatic Endeavour

Sri Lanka repatriated the remains of 84 Iranian sailors from the Iranian frigate sunk by a US submarine. Bodies were sent by the Iranian embassy after a court order. Survivors were treated and discharged. The diplomatic gesture highlights Sri Lanka's role in international naval incident resolutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 14-03-2026 10:22 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 10:22 IST
Return of Iranian Navy Heroes: Sri Lanka's Diplomatic Endeavour
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  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka has successfully repatriated the remains of 84 Iranian sailors who perished in an attack by a US submarine. Officials confirmed the Iranian frigate IRIS Dena was returning from a naval exercise in India when it was sunk near the southern coast of Sri Lanka.

The remains were sent on a chartered Turkish airliner following a court order by Chief Magistrate Sameera Dodangoda. After being kept at Karapitiya hospital, the bodies were finally released to the Iranian embassy, marking a significant diplomatic move amid tense international waters.

Efforts were hampered by inadequate morgue facilities, requiring makeshift refrigeration. Meanwhile, 32 survivors were discharged and transferred to a nearby airbase, underscoring a successful humanitarian response by Sri Lankan authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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