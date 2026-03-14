Lebanon on Edge: Mass Displacement Amid Escalating Conflict

Fatima Nazha, who uses a wheelchair, was forced to sleep on the street after Israeli evacuation orders displaced her family from Beirut's suburbs. Without government support or affordable housing options, they found refuge in a tent within a sports stadium. The ongoing conflict has uprooted over 800,000 people across Lebanon.

Lebanon faces a severe humanitarian crisis as Israeli strikes intensify following a Hezbollah attack. Resentment towards Hezbollah grows amid rising internal divisions and socio-political pressures. Hotels and landlords react defensively, leading to increased displacement as people flee for safety. Meanwhile, humanitarian groups struggle to meet the surging demands.

The Lebanese government converts its largest stadium into a shelter as it grapples with the crisis. Aid efforts falter under the strain of escalating needs. Nazha and others endure harsh conditions, while uncertainty looms over the conflict's duration, with mass evacuations and attacks creating a relentless state of fear and instability.

(With inputs from agencies.)