Lebanon on Edge: Mass Displacement Amid Escalating Conflict
Amid an intensifying conflict in Lebanon, over 800,000 people, including Fatima Nazha, have been displaced. With shelters overwhelmed, many are left in precarious situations as Israeli strikes target Hezbollah. The humanitarian crisis worsens amid limited government resources and war-torn conditions, while tensions rise over Hezbollah's role in the conflict.
- Country:
- Lebanon
Fatima Nazha, who uses a wheelchair, was forced to sleep on the street after Israeli evacuation orders displaced her family from Beirut's suburbs. Without government support or affordable housing options, they found refuge in a tent within a sports stadium. The ongoing conflict has uprooted over 800,000 people across Lebanon.
Lebanon faces a severe humanitarian crisis as Israeli strikes intensify following a Hezbollah attack. Resentment towards Hezbollah grows amid rising internal divisions and socio-political pressures. Hotels and landlords react defensively, leading to increased displacement as people flee for safety. Meanwhile, humanitarian groups struggle to meet the surging demands.
The Lebanese government converts its largest stadium into a shelter as it grapples with the crisis. Aid efforts falter under the strain of escalating needs. Nazha and others endure harsh conditions, while uncertainty looms over the conflict's duration, with mass evacuations and attacks creating a relentless state of fear and instability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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