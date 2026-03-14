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Detention Drama Ends: Sonam Wangchuk's Release Lends Hope for Ladakh's Peaceful Future

The Centre announced the immediate revocation of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk's detention under the National Security Act. Wangchuk was arrested following protests in Leh demanding statehood for Ladakh. The decision aims to foster peace and engagement with stakeholders to address regional concerns. Wangchuk remains committed to Ladakh's future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-03-2026 13:07 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 13:07 IST
Detention Drama Ends: Sonam Wangchuk's Release Lends Hope for Ladakh's Peaceful Future
Sonam Wangchuk
  • Country:
  • India

The Centre has lifted the detention order against climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who was held under the National Security Act. The activist was arrested following protests in Leh that demanded statehood for Ladakh and resulted in four deaths and numerous injuries.

The government's decision to release Wangchuk comes amidst its efforts to foster peace and engage in constructive dialogue with Ladakh's stakeholders. This move follows a Supreme Court hearing on a petition by Wangchuk's wife against his detention, scheduled for later this month.

Wangchuk, who has already served nearly half his detention period, remains firmly committed to Ladakh's cause, advocating for dialogue and unity. The recent developments are part of the Centre's broader strategy to address the aspirations and concerns of the Ladakh region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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