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Delhi Police Nabs Young Criminal in Dramatic Arrest

Delhi Police arrested 22-year-old Dhruv, a wanted criminal linked to multiple robbery and firing incidents. He was apprehended in the Bhalswa Dairy area, where an illegal semi-automatic pistol was seized from his possession. Dhruv’s criminal activities were influenced by bad company and drug abuse.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-03-2026 13:14 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 13:14 IST
Delhi Police Nabs Young Criminal in Dramatic Arrest
Dhruv
  • Country:
  • India

A 22-year-old alleged criminal, Dhruv, was apprehended by Delhi Police in connection with several robbery and shooting cases, authorities announced on Saturday. An illegal semi-automatic pistol was found in his possession during the arrest.

The police, acting on a tip-off, detained Dhruv from the Bhalswa Dairy sector in north Delhi. He was wanted in four distinct cases involving robberies and shootings across the area. Dhruv's capture followed intelligence that he would appear near the Bhalswa Dairy Jheel to rendezvous with accomplices.

Police revealed that Dhruv, who hails from a financially strapped background, fell into criminality due to negative influences and drug misuse. Further investigations are ongoing to uncover more about the 'SD group' and to locate additional culprits and firearms sources.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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