Illicit Liquor Network Crushed in Thane: Major Bust Reveals Inter-State Operations

The Maharashtra Excise Department successfully dismantled a major inter-state liquor operation in Thane district, seizing contraband worth an estimated Rs 32 lakh. The operation unfolded over several days of intensive raids.

Officials initially intercepted two vehicles in Bhiwandi on March 10, recovering 10 large jars and 2,000 whiskey bottles. This led to the arrest of four individuals on the spot and the seizure of goods valued at Rs 19.29 lakh.

Further investigations revealed a sophisticated liquor refilling setup during raids in Chavdar Pada and Kongaon, with additional contraband seized on March 12 and 13. The main accused, Soma Krishna Jadhav, was remanded to judicial custody while others face charges under the BNSS, 2023.

(With inputs from agencies.)